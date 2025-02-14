Mumbai, February 14: Lottery players of Shillong Teer are eagerly awaiting to know the results of all Teer games played today, February 14, in Meghalaya's Shillong. Organised by the Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) of Meghalaya, the Shillong Teer Results of Round 1 and Round 2 games will be announced on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerground.com and shillongteerresult.co.com shortly. Participants can check the Shillong Teer Results of games such as Shillong Morning Teer, Khanapara Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai by viewing the Shillong Teer Result Chart of February 14, 2025, below.

The archery-type game is played twice a day, from Monday to Saturday, with Sunday being a rest day. Played at the Shillong Polo Stadium in Meghalaya, the Satta-Matka-style lottery game attracts people from Shillong, Meghalaya and the nearby Northeast states. Those taking part in today's Shillong Teer games can check the results of games such as Shillong Morning Teer, Khanapara Teer, Jowai Ladrymbai, etc, on portals such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerground.com and shillongteerresult.co.com. The Shillong Teer Results are announced after both rounds of all Teer games are completed. Shillong Teer Results Today, February 13 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

What Is Shillong Teer? How Many Teer Games Are Played?

A local sport of the Khasi tribe, the Shillong Teer witnesses eight Teer games, which are played in two rounds - Round 1 and Round 2. Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai comprise the eight Teer games. The Teer games require lottery enthusiasts to place bets on numbers between 0 and 99 while they await the outcome of their predictions. The game then requires local archers to shoot arrows at designated targets, and of all the arrows that hit the target, the last two digits are picked as winning numbers. Kalyan Satta Matka King: What Is Satta Matka? Are Betting and Gambling Legal or Illegal in India?

Shillong Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Khanapara Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Morning Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Juwai Night Teer Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Jowai Ladrymbai Result

First Round -

Second Round -

Shillong Teer Result on February 14, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

While Shillong Teer Results of all eight Teer games are announced at different times of the day, Teer players can check the winning numbers of Round 1 and Round 2 by visiting the portals mentioned above. Participants can also find winning numbers in the Shillong Teer Result Chart above, or they can download the detailed PDF file to know the results of all eight Teer games. Teer games such as Shillong Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai get their names from local places of Meghalaya and other Northeastern states.

