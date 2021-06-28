Most awaited H.R. Economic Model (next-generation Macro Economic system) , has been launched by WIPO Geneva recently, It was considering a supernatural incident. But never expected, that cardinal principals of Economics shall be challenged by Mr Deepak Sharma ( father of H.R. Economics), by any Economist.

Thereafter various Economist and journalists are analyzing, the mechanism and tools of H.R. Economic Model Worldwide.

The Cardinal Principles of macroeconomics states, as there are only two types of major sources, is available for Economic development as Socialism and Capitalism. The initial investment for production by Govt/ State called as socialism, and Investment for production by private/capitalist is called capitalism. ( other options as PPP and mixed economy are also part of Socialism and Capitalism.)

The aforesaid cardinal principle has been challenged by H.R. Economic Model providing the third major option for generating the investment for production at the macro level,

Mr Deepak Sharma ( father of H.R.Economics) states, to get rid of poverty, unemployment, inequality of income distribution, both of State/ Govt or Capitalists, never be major sources for Economic System, he further states Human Resources being a natural entity is the worthiest asset worldwide, meanwhile H.R. Economic Model provides the intellectual capability to mankind to convert an aforesaid asset into the monetary fund. The mechanism of the H.R. Economic Model states for

Formed the Indian H.R. capital account at the national level. Registered all Indian human resource before the National HR capital account at an individual level. Evaluate the aforesaid Human Resource through the valuation formulas and declare aforesaid valuation as a national asset. Aforesaid Assets convert into a monetary fund, through the mechanism of Manpower Grid. Utilized the aforesaid fund for economic operation or initial investments for Economic development.

Therefore, The basic principles of Economics have been challenged by Mr Deepak Sharma. it shall be idle impacted upon the entire structure of the current Economic system. That’s a reason for various Economist, professors, Journalists are investigating the mechanism of the H.R.Economic Model at deeply level Worldwide.

Check the feasibility for $15 trillion GDP (2026), India to achieve $15 trillion GDP shall be required the same amount of investment as $ 15 trillion at least. While current indicators of Indian Economy areas,

a. Indian foreign reserve is approx. $0.6 trillion against foreign debt $2.5 trillion.

b. Revenue of G.O.I is approx. $0.3 trillion against expenditure $0.35 trillion annually.

c. GDP of India against 130 crore population is approx. $2.7 trillion.

d. Stock exchange valuation is $3.0 trillion(BSE + NSE) approx.

Therefore both sector (Govt and Corporate ) are not capable to gain a $15 trillion investment till 2026. Meanwhile, H R Economic Model claiming for-

A. The Worth of the Indian H.R capital account shall be $300 to $450 trillion ( estimated) against the valuation of 10 crores Indians, (as per the statement of Mr Deepak Sharma.)

B. Current Indian requirement for $15 trillion investment shall be fulfilled after converting the 3% to 4% valuation of Indian H R capital account into monetary fund till 2024.

C. Mr Deepak Sharma promised to transfer at least 1.0 trillion dollars ( 75 lakh crore) to G.O.I for primary infrastructure development, as per requirement.

Meanwhile, details for valuation methods, accounting standard, economic standards, and mechanism of monetary conversion and vice versa of the H.R.Economic Model is still awaiting, but from the observation and facts, the appropriate claim for $15 trillion GDP (2026) seems to feasible. Projected impact of H.R. Economic Model on the life of mankind-

Herewith it’s proved that cardinal principles of Economics have been challenged by H.R.Economic Model. It may be a serious and idle impact on Human survival as a Major source of Investment (capitalism) has been absolutely denied by H.R Economic Model historically.

Now a Projected future Economic scenario,

a. Skill or unskilled individual Shall be the property of Indian H.R. capital account, investment shall be generated from Indian H.R. Capital account. Group of person could be demanded fund for investment against their registered H.R valuation in Indian H.R. capital account.

b. Government of India could be demanded fund from the Indian HR capital account for infrastructure development.

Although the contribution of Mr Deepak Sharma is likewise as a savior of India. Meanwhile, the absence of Mr Deepak Sharma for public discussion and media conference is really surprising.