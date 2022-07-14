As the influencer marketing industry grows above & beyond anyone’s expectations, we witness an unusual driving force. This growth comes from not only the exceptional content creators but also from the top influencer marketing companies. Their will to move towards creating real value for the audience, helping creators explore new avenues of growth & creativity, and helping brands achieve triple the expected ROI, has led to an upward shift in the success trajectory of influencers and brands alike.

A top influencer marketing platform like Grynow Media is a classic example of this as it fulfills all the traditional roles meant to be satisfied by an influencer agency, and at the same time pushes brands and influencers to realize their potential effectively! Let’s see what are the secret ingredients that make an influencer marketing platform awesome and how to correctly choose such platform.

How to Choose the Right Influencer Marketing Agency?

All the top influencer marketing companies like Grynow have a few factors common. Let’s explore what they are:

Top Influencer Platforms Embrace Technological Advancements

Brands and influencer marketing platforms that follow technological advancements closely and integrate the same in their campaigns tend to be more liked by the audience. This not only shows their keenness to keep up with latest trends but also their willingness to experiment with new & upcoming practices.

For instance, live shopping, live streams, etc., are really taking over the internet and among shoppers, as it accounts for a much more interactive experience and better sense of the product, and influencers are doing a great job promoting brands using live shopping. Statistics suggest that sales through such means are highly likely to reach $500 billion by 2023!

Thus, leading platforms like Grynow Media are making the best out of it as they plan successful influencer campaigns utilizing such popular technologies. Even major platforms like Amazon, Facebook, Tik Tok, etc., now have provision for tools for live shopping. Moreover, online live shopping events are becoming more and more common every day. The same can be said about Gucci leveraging Roblox (a Metaverse platform) to promote their new line.

Leading Influencer Marketing Agencies Contribute content Strategy

Like the valid credibility of the influencers, having a strong content strategy to back your influencer marketing campaign is equally important and extremely crucial for success. A winning content strategy can make or break your influencer campaigns.

When an influencer reviews a certain product or service on their channel, what they are doing is essentially acting like a customer for that brand. This is where their expertise in the niche and the trust they have built is truly leveraged via a well-planned content strategy.

Moreover, a study by Deloitte suggests that customers that have been referred by other customers have a much better retention rate, up to 37%! Thus, leading influencer marketing platforms ensure they contribute in the content strategy, script writing, etc., while building a winning influencer campaign for brands.

Agencies like Grynow are setting an example by becoming a driving force of the influencer campaigns by curating content strategies based on clear numbers that guarantee success.

Visionary Influencer Marketing Platforms follow Industry Trends

Like any other industry, the influencer marketing industry as well has its trends that take form, become popular, and promise success for brands and creators. Thus, it falls on the influencer marketing agencies to really drive brands & creators to gain from these industry trends. Visionary agencies like Grynow Media recognize the importance of this practice and thus, actively contribute to its propulsion.

One of the most important trends that Grynow tends to back is prioritizing a creator’s authenticity over their perfection. They understand how crucial it is for creators to build a community by putting forth their true selves, as this stirs a feeling of relatability among the audience. This feeling of relatability in turn allows the audience to trust influencers and thus, follow their suggestions, reviews and promotions. This very well leads to bringing in success for brands & clients.

Conclusion

We cannot deny the crucial role played by influencer marketing platforms in the revolution of influencer marketing. Once where celebrity endorsements were the popular notion, today small creators with a dedicated following are more valuable there. Influencers surely put in the hard work to create an audience, however, influencer platforms like Grynow are the ones that leverage this trust to its full potential.