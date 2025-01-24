In a disturbing incident in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, a man was caught on camera punching a woman twice in public after a collision between a scooty and his bike. The video, which has gone viral, shows the bike rider crossing the road when the two women on the scooty collided with him. In response, the bike rider immediately assaulted the woman, hitting her twice. The incident took place in front of the Khamrahdih police station, and CCTV footage of the altercation has surfaced. As per reports, local authorities are currently investigating the case and using video evidence to identify the assailant and take appropriate action. Chhattisgarh Shocker: Social Media Content Creator Ankur Nath Dies by Suicide on Instagram Live As Followers Watch in Horror in Janjgir Champa.

Man Assaults Woman After Scooty-Bike Collision in Raipur

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

