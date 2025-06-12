In the wake of the Air India Flight AI171 crash, Subramanian Swamy took to X to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu. Citing historical precedent, Swamy recalled how Lal Bahadur Shastri had resigned following a train derailment in the 1950s. “On the same morality, I demand PM Modi, HM Amit Shah and Civil Aviation Naidu resign so that a free & fair inquiry is held,” he wrote. He further alleged, "All that Modi and associates have been doing so far is galavanting which must stop must stop." Miraculous Survivor of Air India Flight AI171 Crash Found in Seat 11A, Confirms Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik After London-Bound Plane Crashed; Video Surfaces.

Subramanian Swamy Demands PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Ram Mohan Naidu Resign Over Air India Crash

When a train derailed in 1950s, Lal Bahadur Shashtri resigned. On the same morality I demand PM Modi, HM Amit Shah and Civil Aviation Naidu resign so that a free& fair inquiry is held. All that Modi and associates have been doing so far is galavanting which must stop must stop. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) June 12, 2025

