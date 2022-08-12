Koppal, Aug 12: Twenty-five people have been detained in connection with violence over interfaith marriage in Hulihaidar village in Karnataka's Koppal district that claimed two lives and injured six others.

Based on CCTV footage, Kanakagiri police has lodged cases against 58 people in connection with the violence that occurred on Thursday. Karnataka Horror: Bengaluru Woman Arrested for Throwing Mentally Challenged Daughter From 4th Floor (Watch Video)

The deceased were identified as Pashawali Mohammad Saaba (27) and Yankappa Shamappa Talawara (44), both residents of the Hulihaidar village.

Of the six injured, condition of Dharmanna Nagalingappa, is said to be serious.

Saaba had married a girl belonging to the Talwar community of Hindu religion recently due to which members of Talwar community were angry and the situation was tense in the village.

Saaba went to Talawar's lane to buy flowers where he was fatally attacked by Yankappa. Later, Saaba succumbed to his injuries.

Immediately after this, hundreds of youth from Saaba's side attacked Yankappa's house and assaulted him brutally. Yankappa, who was severely injured in the incident, died in the hospital.

The mob which attacked Yankappa's house carried big sticks which led to the suspicion that it was a pre-planned attack.

ASP Arunagshu Giri had rushed to the spot and was monitoring the situation. Prohibitory orders have been clamped in the region.

Local people have been demanding a sub-police station at the Hulihaider village as the "law and order situation there was not good".

BJP worker Hanumesh Hulakihala had written a letter to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai that women are abused by drunkards, and not able to take that, local people are moving out of the village.

Police have taken up further investigation.

