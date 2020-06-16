Lalji Tandon, Madhya Pradesh Governor, Put on Ventilator Support

Lucknow, Jun 16: Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital here, has been put on ventilator support, a hospital official said on Tuesday. Tandon, 85, was admitted to Medanta Hospital here on June 11 with breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever.

"He (Lalji Tandon) is on ventilator since yesterday (Monday)," Medanta Hospital Director Dr Rakesh Kapoor told PTI on Tuesday.

According to a hospital bulletin issued on Monday, Tandon "developed internal abdominal bleeding for which an emergency operation was performed. The operation was successful and he was shifted to ICU under strict supervision of medical experts".

"On 15 June 2020, consequent to problems in his lungs, kidney and liver, he has been put on elective ventilator support and is also undergoing dialysis," the bulletin stated. "His condition is serious, yet under control," it said.