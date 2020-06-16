Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

Lalji Tandon, Madhya Pradesh Governor, Put on Ventilator Support

India PTI| Jun 16, 2020 02:00 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo Credits: ANI)
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo Credits: ANI)

Lucknow, Jun 16: Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon, who is undergoing treatment at a private hospital here, has been put on ventilator support, a hospital official said on Tuesday. Tandon, 85, was admitted to Medanta Hospital here on June 11 with breathing problems, difficulty in urination and fever.

"He (Lalji Tandon) is on ventilator since yesterday (Monday)," Medanta Hospital Director Dr Rakesh Kapoor told PTI on Tuesday.

According to a hospital bulletin issued on Monday, Tandon "developed internal abdominal bleeding for which an emergency operation was performed. The operation was successful and he was shifted to ICU under strict supervision of medical experts".

"On 15 June 2020, consequent to problems in his lungs, kidney and liver, he has been put on elective ventilator support and is also undergoing dialysis," the bulletin stated. "His condition is serious, yet under control," it said.

