Gurugram, April 16: In the latest development in the Gurugram Air Hostess "sexual assault" case, the Medanta Hospital has said that the "sexual assault" allegations made by the flight attendant are yet to be substantiated. The upscale NCR hospital also said that they are fully cooperating with the probe. Dr Sanjay Durani, Medical Superintendent of Medanta Medicity, Gurugram, said that they have submitted all relevant documents, including the hospital’s CCTV footage of the time period in question, to the Gurugram police.

Details of the 'Sexual Assault' Case

Durani further said that no allegations have been substantiated so far. It must be noted that the trainee air hostess who was admitted to Gurugram's Medanta hospital on Saturday, April 5, claimed that she was sexually harassed while she was in a semi-conscious condition in the intensive care unit (ICU). As per the details of the case, the 46-year-old air hostess told police that she came to Gurugram for training on behalf of her company. During her stay at a hotel in the city, her health deteriorated following a drowning incident. Gurugram Horror: Air Hostess Alleges Sexual Assault in Private Hospital by Staff Member While She Was on Ventilator in ICU.

Victim Says Hospital Staff Sexually Assaulted Her

Post this, she was admitted to a private hospital for treatment. However, her husband admitted her to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on April 5. The woman was discharged on April 13. After her discharge, she told her husband about the alleged sexual assault she had experienced at the hospital. "On April 6, I was on a ventilator when some hospital staff sexually assaulted me," the complainant said. The complainant further said that she could not speak as she was scared and on the ventilator.

Police Register FIR, Record Victim's Statement

The victim also stated that she was in a semi-conscious state. She also claimed that during the assault, "two nurses were around her but they did not intervene". After the incident came to light, the hospital said that they were made aware of the sexual assault complaint. They also said that they "have been fully cooperating with the investigations conducted by the relevant authorities". On Monday, April 14, an FIR was registered against unidentified staff members of the hospital at Sadar police station. Gurugram: Youths Open Fire at Man Over Argument at Eatery Near Millennium City Centre Metro Station 2 Arrested.

The same day, the police recorded the victim’s statement before the magistrate. While a probe into the incident is underway, the police team is also examining the CCTV footage of the hospital and duty charts to identify the accused.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

