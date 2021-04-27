Agra, April 27: In a shocking incident, a woman was allegedly gangraped in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district. The incident took place on Sunday night. The woman is a cook and had gone to cater for a wedding. She was allegedly gangraped by a confectioner and his friends. The complaint was registered at Barhan Police Station in the Agra district. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 16-Year-Old Dalit Girl Gangraped by 3 Men in Hathras on Holi.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the rape survivor was left unconscious after the assault. She was immediately rushed to a nearby police post. Her medical examination was also conducted. She is currently undergoing treatment at a government hospital. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Gang-Raped by Three Youths in Mahoba, Accused Detained.

The complaint was lodged by woman’s husband. Police have launched an investigation into the case. The woman was reported to be in her thirties. At the time of filing the report, the police had arrested one of the accused. The manhunt operation has been launched to nab the rest of the accused. More details are still awaited in the case.

Last month, a 30-year-old woman was allegedly gangraped by three men in the Mirzapur area of Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district. Three accused were arrest in connection with the case. Her husband was not at home at the time of the incident.

