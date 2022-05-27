New Delhi, May 27: Continuing its flip flop, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that conditions are becoming favourable for the onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala in the next 2-3 days.

Stating that the southwest monsoon has advanced into some more parts of the south Arabian Sea, Maldives & adjoining areas of Lakshadweep and some more parts of Cape Comorin area, the IMD said that as per the latest meteorological indications, westerly winds have strengthened in the lower levels over the south Arabian Sea. Monsoon 2022 Forecast: Southwest Monsoon Advances Over Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Says IMD

As per satellite imagery, there is an increase in cloudiness over the Kerala coast and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea. Hence, conditions are becoming favourable for the onset of the monsoon in Kerala in the coming days. Further, conditions are also favourable for the advancement of the southwest monsoon into some more parts of Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area in the same period, the met office said.

On Thursday, contrary to its earlier prediction of the southwest monsoon coming over Kerala on May 27, the IMD had said that it can happen anytime in this forecasting week (meaning till June 1) and the conditions are being monitored.

Prior to that, on May 19, the IMD had said that the onset of the southwest monsoon in Kerala was possible by May 25.

Much before its normal date of May 22, the monsoon had crossed the Andaman & Nicobar Islands. However, the IMD has made it clear that the two events - onset over Andaman & Nicobar Islands and over Kerala - do not have any co-relation.

The news of the onset of the southwest monsoon over Kerala is the most awaited news for the agrarian sector across India that in turn has a major impact on the domestic economy and also on the share markets.

