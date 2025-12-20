Munnar, the popular hill station nestled in Kerala's Western Ghats, today recorded a minimum temperature of Negative 1°C (Minus 1). marking a significant cold snap. This recent dip in mercury has transformed parts of the region with frost, generating considerable excitement among tourists and local businesses alike, who foresee a substantial boost in visitor numbers as the weather forecast predicts similar days in the upcoming holiday season.

Frost Blankets High-Altitude Regions near Munnar

The sub-zero temperatures were primarily observed in the high-altitude regions near Munnar, including areas like Idukki, Lakkad, Chenduvara, and Silent Valley. Early morning visitors witnessed a rare spectacle of frost covering tea leaves, grasslands, and vehicle windshields, creating picturesque scenes characteristic of a colder climate. While not unprecedented, such intense cold is a notable winter event for the region and is as per with the weather forecasts.

Cold conditions have intensified in Munnar

#WATCH | Kerala | Cold conditions have intensified in Munnar, with the temperature dropping to 0 degrees Celsius. This is the lowest temperature recorded this season, and according to weather officials, temperatures may dip below zero in the coming days. pic.twitter.com/Gu2yf0SR2Q — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2025

The weather update from Kerala State Disaster Management Authorities across the state of Kerala Today on December 20, 2025.

The lowest recorded temperature was -1°C (Minus 1) in Sevenmallay (Idukki) .

Temperatures of 0°C were recorded in Chudavurrai, Letchmi, Nullithani, and Silent Valley, all in the Idukki district.

Most coastal districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, and Ernakulam, had minimum temperatures between 20-25°C.

Tourism Sector Anticipates Influx

Local tourism stakeholders, including hoteliers, resort owners, and tour operators, are expressing strong optimism regarding the impact of these temperatures. The unique experience of witnessing frost in a tropical state like Kerala is a major draw for domestic and international tourists seeking distinct travel experiences. This natural phenomenon is expected to translate into increased bookings and higher footfall in the coming weeks.

Operators report a surge in inquiries and reservations, particularly from those eager to capture the frost-laden landscapes and enjoy the crisp winter air. The favourable cold weather adds a new dimension to Munnar's existing appeal, which includes its sprawling tea plantations, mist-clad mountains, and diverse flora and fauna.

Negative 1°C Munnar A Positive Sign for Kerala Tourism Sector

Munnar has long been a premier tourist destination, celebrated for its serene beauty and pleasant climate. While generally mild, the hill station experiences cooler temperatures during the winter months from December to February. Sub-zero temperatures, though not a daily occurrence, periodically feature in the winter season, drawing visitors specifically for this unique climatic event.

The current cold spell is expected to rejuvenate the local economy, which heavily relies on tourism. Businesses are preparing for a busy season, anticipating that the allure of Munnar's frosty mornings will continue to attract a steady stream of visitors throughout the peak winter months.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Kerala State Disaster Management Authorities). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2025 08:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).