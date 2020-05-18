7 People Who Travelled in Mumbai-Goa Train Test Positive For Coronavirus During TrueNat Testing, COVID-19 Tally in Goa Reaches 29

Goa, May 18: A total of 7 passengers who travelled in the Mumbai-Goa train on Sunday have tested positive for coronavirus during TrueNat testing. With this, the total number of active cases in Goa has reached 29. More test of passengers who travelled on the train is underway. May 1, Goa was declared a green zone after all the seven COVID-19 patients found in the state recovered. However, the coastal state has witnessed a spike in the number of cases over the last few days. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has claimed that there is no community transmission in the state.

After people from Maharashtra and Gujarat reached Goa and tested coronavirus positive, the state government asked Centre to skip halts of the special train being run from New Delhi as it could put a strain on resources and infrastructure. Lockdown 4 Guidelines: What is Allowed and Not Allowed Till May 31? See Full List Issued by MHA.

7 People Test Positive For Conornavirus Who Travelled in Mumbai-Goa Train:

The total number of coronavirus cases in India increased to 90,927, and the death toll also jumped to 2,872. From today, the fourth phase of the lockdown has started and it will continue till May 31. Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit states in the coronavirus pandemic. 30,706 people have been found tested positive for coronavirus and the death toll has increased to 1,135 so far.