Bringing good news to its thousands of employees, the Assam government on Saturday hiked the Dearness Allowance for State Govt employees and pensioners by 4 percent to 42 percent. Besides, the Himanta Biswa Sarma government also hiked the dearness allowance for All India Service officers by 4 percent thereby taking that DAa hike to 42 percent. The DA hike will be in effect from January 1. 7th Pay Commission Good News: Rajasthan Government Increases Dearness Allowance of Its Employees to 42% From 38%.

Assam Govt Hikes Dearness Allowance by 4%

Assam govt hikes Dearness Allowance for State Govt employees, pensioners and All India Service officers by 4% to 42% with effect from January 1. pic.twitter.com/zYznlIJeTm — ANI (@ANI) April 1, 2023

