Mumbai, January 2: Central government employees under the 7th pay commission might hear some good news in the New Year as the Centre is likely to take decisions on DA hike, fitment factor raise and other issues. As per reports, the Central government is most likely to revise fitment factor in the New Year, however, no official announcement has been made yet.

As per reports, the Narendra Modi-led government is likely to take a decision on fitment factor hike after 2023 Union Budget. Since a long time, Central government employees have been demanding a raise in the fitment factor. The government employees want the Centre to increase the fitment factor from 2.57 times to 3.68 times. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: DA Hiked From 34% to 38% for Government Employees of This State.

At present, central government employees under 7th pay commission are receiving 2.57 times fitment factor hike, which they want to be raised to 3.68 times. Reports also suggest that the Union government will announce a hike in fitment factor during the festival of Holi. If approved, the salary of a government employee will be Rs 26,000 X 3.68 = Rs 95,680 as per 3.68 times fitment factor.

Currently, the salary of a central government employee is Rs 18,000 X 2.57 = Rs 46,260 as per fitment factor of 2.57 times. Similarly, If the Centre accepts 3 times fitment factor hike, then the salary of a government employee will be 21000 X 3 = Rs 63,000. Last year in September 2022, the Centre increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) of government employees by 4 percent, thus taking DA to 38 percent. 7th Pay Commission Thing of Past? Salary of Central Government Employees to Increase As Per 8th CPC? Check Latest News Updates Here.

Meanwhile, reports also suggest that central government employees are likely to receive their next DA hike in March 2023. Various media reports claim that central government employees will receive 3 to 5 percent DA hike, however, the DA hike raise will depend on the inflation rate and the recommendations of the 7th pay commission.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 02, 2023 12:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).