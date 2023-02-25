Mumbai, February 25: The Narendra Modi-led government is likely to take decisions on DA hike, DA arrears and Fitment Factor hike soon. Since a long time, government employees under the 7th pay commission have been demanding to raise their salary. The DA was hiked in September last year while DA arrears have been pending for over 18-months.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the Central government could replace the 7th pay commission with a new pay commission called the 8th pay commission. A report in News24 said that the Centre could announce the introduction of 8th pay commission before the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. If the new pay commission is introduced in 2024 then it is likely to be implemented in 2026. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Centre To Announce 3% DA Hike After Release of AICPI Index on February 28? Here’s How Much Raise Is Expected.

However, there has been no official announcement by the government on the new pay commission as yet. An earlier report said that Central government is taking necessary steps to bring in and implement a new pay commission for its employees. Central government employees are claiming that they are getting paid less then what was recommended in the 7th Pay Commission.

As per the report, government employees union will take a country wide movement in order to press for their demands for a new pay commission. On the other hand, the Centre has denied receiving any proposal to implement a new pay commission. A few months ago, Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chowdhary had mentioned about the same in the parliament. 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Orders 7th CPC for Non-Teaching Staff.

If the government approves a new pay commission, then the salary of its employees will also get a major boost. The minimum pay of central government employees will increase from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000. The implementation of 8th pay commission would also raise the fitment factor rate to 3.68 times.

