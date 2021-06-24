New Delhi, June 24: The Centre has recently issued a direction to banks that will benefit retired central government employees, who get pension as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. According to a report, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions has asked all the banks involved in disbursing pensions to issue pension slips via SMS, e-mail and messaging app WhatsApp. 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Big Update on DA Arrears Likely This Week.

"Accordingly, the undersigned is directed to request all Pension Distributing Banks to issue pension slip to pensioners after the credit of pension on their registered mobile numbers through SMS and email (wherever available) also. Banks may also use social media apps, WhatsApp, etc. in addition to SMS and email," a communique issued by the ministry dated June 22 read, as reported by Business Today. 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Hike in TA Unlikely for Central Government Employees From July 1, Here's Why.

"The pension slip should provide complete details of monthly pension paid along with the break-up of the amount credited and tax deduction etc. if any," the communique added. The ministry urged all the banks to ensure compliance of the instructions regarding pension slip for improving the 'Ease of Living' for pensioners.

Retired central government employees get pension and post-pension allowances (if any) as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. Meanwhile, the working central government employees are eagerly waiting for June 26 when a key meeting is to be held on arrears of the pending dearness allowance (DA).

