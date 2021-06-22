New Delhi, June 22: A piece of good news could arrive for the central government employees, who currently receive salary and allowances as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission, this week. The Centre may give un update on arrears of pending dearness allowance (DA) following a key meeting scheduled to be held on June 26. Central government employees get DA as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Hike in TA Unlikely for Central Government Employees From July 1, Here's Why.

Three installments of DA due for January 2020, July 2020 and January 2021 had been frozen by the government due to the coronavirus outbreak. Full benefits of these pending DA will be restored from July 1. However, the government has been silent on arrears of pending DA benefits. To discuss the issue, a meeting has been called on June 26. 7th Pay Commission Latest News Update: Big Hike Expected in Basic Pay of Central Government Employees Post-DA Restoration, Says Report.

Representatives of the National Council of JCM, who represent the central government employees, and officials from the Ministry of Finance and the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) will attend the meeting that would be chaired Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, according to reports.

"In this meeting we will discuss about the DA arrears and DR arrears payment due for 1.1.2020, 1.7.2020 and 1.1.2021 to the central government servants and central government pensioners respectively," Shiv Gopal Mishra, who negotiated the 7th Pay Commission recommendations with the Centre on behalf employees, told The Mint earlier this month. He also said that the JCM had proposed the central government to pay arrears in installments, if not possible in one time.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 22, 2021 01:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).