New Delhi, February 7: In a major development toward the next revision of central government salaries, the 8th Pay Commission has officially launched its dedicated website, marking the start of formal stakeholder consultations. The digital rollout signals that preparatory work for the upcoming pay revision has entered an active phase, with inputs now being sought from ministries, departments, employee unions and other representative bodies.

Online Portal Opens for Feedback

The newly launched portal will act as the primary communication and data collection platform for the commission. Through the website, stakeholders can digitally submit their views, recommendations and supporting data, making the consultation process more structured and transparent. 8th Pay Commission Calculator: How To Calculate Your New Basic Pay With Expected Fitment Factor? Step-by-Step Guide To Use 8th CPC Salary Calculator.

A key feature of the portal is an extensive 18 point questionnaire aimed at gathering detailed feedback on existing pay structures, anomalies under the 7th Pay Commission and expectations from the upcoming revision.

Key Focus Areas of the 18 Point Questionnaire

The questionnaire touches upon several core issues that will shape the new pay matrix, including:

• Salary and Allowances: Review of current basic pay levels and whether the Dearness Allowance mechanism adequately offsets inflation.

• Fitment Factor: Suggestions for a revised fitment factor that will determine the increase in basic pay across pay levels.

• Promotion and Increments: Evaluation of the Modified Assured Career Progression scheme and existing annual increment rates.

• Retirement Benefits: Inputs on pension structure, gratuity ceiling and post retirement financial security.

• Work Life Balance: Assessment of working hours, leave rules and overall employee welfare measures.

Expected Timeline and Impact

As per the established ten year cycle, the 8th Pay Commission is expected to revise salaries following the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission in 2016. The new pay scales are widely anticipated to come into effect from January 1, 2026. 8th Pay Commission Salary Hike: How Much Pay May Increase And What Employees Can Expect.

While the government has not yet announced the minimum wage or final fitment factor, employee unions are reportedly pushing for a multiplier higher than the 2.57 factor used earlier. If approved, this could translate into a substantial hike in minimum basic pay, impacting nearly 4.9 million serving employees and around 6.8 million pensioners.

What Comes Next

After collecting responses to the 18 point questionnaire, the commission will hold detailed consultations and internal deliberations. The final recommendations, once prepared, will be submitted to the Union Cabinet for approval.

Central government employees and pensioners are advised to regularly monitor updates through the official 8th Pay Commission website as the consultation process moves forward.

