Chennai, February 7: Parts of Chennai are set to experience a scheduled power outage this Sunday, February 8, as the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) carries out essential maintenance work. While Sunday outages are relatively uncommon in the city, officials have confirmed that the shutdown is necessary to ensure the long-term reliability of the local electrical grid. The outage is expected to last for five hours, beginning at 9:00 AM and concluding by 2:00 PM.

Affected Areas and Scope

The power interruption will primarily impact specific pockets within the Ambattur region. According to TANGEDCO, fewer than 20 specific locations are included in the maintenance schedule. Key areas include:

Ambattur: TI Cycle 3rd Main Road and streets ranging from 6th to 9th Street.

Ambattur Industrial Estate: Portions of Mahatma Gandhi Road (specifically 4th, 5th, 6th, 11th, and 12th Streets), Kamaraj Nagar Main Road, and SIDCO Industrial Estate.

Railway Station Proximity: 5th, 6th, and 7th Streets near the Railway Station Road.

Timeline and Restoration

The maintenance window is strictly scheduled between 9:00 AM and 2:00 PM. However, TANGEDCO officials noted that power supply may be restored earlier than anticipated if the technical works are completed ahead of schedule. Residents and business owners in the affected industrial zones are advised to plan their activities accordingly to minimize disruption. Mumbai Water Cut: Bandra-Khar to Face 14-Hour Water Supply Disruption on February 10, Check Complete List of Affected Areas.

Broader Context of Maintenance

This Sunday shutdown follows a series of maintenance activities across the Chennai metropolitan area. Other neighborhoods, including Thirumudivakkam, Perungalathur, Madhavaram, and Virugambakkam, have also seen temporary outages in recent days as part of the department's infrastructure upgrade cycle. Bengaluru Power Cut: Check the Full List of Affected Areas For January 31 and February 1.

TANGEDCO regularly performs these preventive measures to clear overhead lines of vegetation, replace aging equipment, and strengthen transformers to prevent unplanned blackouts during periods of high demand. Residents can check the official TANGEDCO website or local substation notices for further updates regarding their specific streets.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (One India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2026 11:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).