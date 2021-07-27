Chennai, July 27: Three people died after a van rammed into their bike. The accident took place on Sunday night in Chengalpet district of Tamil Nadu. According to the police, the van went out of control after the driver fell asleep. The deceased were identified as Harikrishnan, 52, Sadagopan, 50, and Kumar, 65. Police registered a case against the driver for causing death due to negligence and rash driving. Tamil Nadu Accident: 20 Dead, Several Injured After KSRTC Bus Collides With Truck Near Avinashi Town of Tirupur District.

The van was hired by a group of ten people from Sholinganallur to visit Ellaiamman temple in Vallipuram village. The driver took them to Vallipuram safely. But on their way back, the driver of the van allegedly fell asleep, police said as reported by TOI. After the driver dozed off, the van went out of control, jumped a small divider and started moving in the opposite direction. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Driver Strangles Wife to Death Over Alleged Affair With Painter in Erode District.

Harikrishnan, Sadagopan and Kumar were on a bike. The out-of-control van rammed into their bike killing the trio. A loud thud triggered by the hit shocked the passengers of the van who were unaware of the driver's condition. They started crying for help. The van came to a halt after hitting a tree. Four including the driver sustained serious injuries in the accident.

After the accident, Harikrishnan, Sadagopan and Kumar were taken to the Chengalpet government hospital. While Harikrishnan and Sadagopan had died before they could get medical help, Kumar succumbed to his injuries yesterday.

