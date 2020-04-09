Acute Encephalitis Syndrome in Bihar: 1 More Affected With AES Admitted to Muzaffarpur Hospital, Toll Rises to Seven

Encephalitis in Bihar (Photo Credits: PTI)

Patna, April 9: The Superintendent of Shri Krishna Medical College & Hospital in Muzaffarpur -- SK Sahi -- on Thursday informed that one more patient of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) has been admitted in the hospital. With this, the total number of AES cases rose to seven this year.

Informing about the latest development, SK Suri said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "1 more Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) patient admitted to Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital(SKMCH) today. Total 7 children have been admitted this year so far due to AES, of these 2 have been discharged and 1 died." Acute Encephalitis Syndrome in Bihar: 1 Dead, Several Kids Affected by the Disease in Muzaffarpur.

Here's the tweet by ANI:

1 more Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) patient admitted to Shri Krishna Medical College & Hospital(SKMCH) today. Total 7 children have been admitted this year so far due to AES, of these 2 have been discharged&1 died: SK Sahi, Superintendent,SKMCH, Muzaffarpur. #Bihar — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2020

Earliar on Wednesday, as many as six children have been admitted at Shrikrishna Medical College & Hospital in Muzaffarpur. Reports inform that out of the six children, three are still under treatment, two have been discharged while one child has died.

In 2019, Bihar was the hotspot for the spread of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES), when 222 blocks were infected. Reports inform that malnutrition, climate, hygiene, inadequate health facilities, and lack of awareness are considered as contributing factors to the spread of the disease. The lychee fruit toxins are also cited as plausible cause of AES. The first case of AES in Muzaffarpur district was recorded in 1995. There were 143 deaths in 2013, 355 in 2014, 11 in 2015, four in 2016, 11 in 2017 and 7 in 2018.