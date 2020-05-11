Agra Chief Medical Officer Dr Mukesh Kumar Vats Replaced With Dr RC Pandey, Yogi Adityanath-Led UP Govt Takes Tough Decision to Contain COVID-19 Spread

Coronavirus Outbreak in India (Photo Credits: IANS)

Lucknow, May 11: The Special Officer Dr RC Pandey will take charge as Agra Chief Medical Officer with immediate effect, replacing Dr Mukesh Kumar Vats. According to an ANI update, the decision was taken considering the current situation that is prevailing in Agra due to the spread of coronavirus. In view of the alarming condition in Agra, Meerut and Kanpur, the state government has asked senior officers to camp and review the prevention and management protocols.

The three districts together account for 37 percent of the coronavirus cases in the state. In addition to this, a five-member expert team will leave for Agra from Lucknow. These experts will stay in Agra until the situation is under control. Agra DM Says 'Gaps Fixed' After Video Shows Healthcare Workers Throwing Food Towards Inmates Scrambled Behind a Gate at SGI Quarantine Centre.

Last month, the Agra administration drew severe flak after a video showing "animal-like treatment" of inmates at a quarantine centre in the city went viral. The clip was shot at the quarantine facility based in Sharda Group of Institute (SGI), where COVID-19 suspects have been kept for a period of 14 days.