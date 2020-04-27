Agra DM Says 'Gaps Fixed' After Video Shows Healthcare Workers Throwing Food Towards Inmates Scrambled Behind a Gate at SGI Quarantine Centre

Food thrown towards inmates at SGI quarantine facility | (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Agra, April 27: The administration of Agra drew flak after a video showing "animal-like treatment" of inmates at a quarantine centre in the city went viral. The clip was shot at the quarantine facility based in Sharda Group of Institute (SGI), where COVID-19 suspects have been kept for a period of 14 days. Reacting to the inhumane treatment meted out at the inmates, the District Magistrate said accountability would be fixed.

DM Prabhu N Singh, while speaking to reporters, said he visited the quarantine facility on Sunday, hours after the clip showing mistreatment of inmates went viral. "The gaps in the system of quarantine at SGI have been fixed. Accountability would also be fixed for the incident which came to light," he said. Spurt in COVID-19 Cases After Central Government Praises Uttar Pradesh's 'Agra Model'.

Singh added that the administration will keep a keen watch and ensure that such incidents are not repeated at any of the quarantine centres. The state government is also expected to take cognisance of the matter.

Watch Video of 'Animal-lIke Treatment' of Inmates at Agra's Quarantine Centre

This is a #Covid_19india quarantine centre in Agra , UP . These visuals depict a scramble for essential supplies from behind the locked gates . Social distancing , and even basic human dignity seem to be out of the picture here .... agra has the maximum Covid + cases in UP ... pic.twitter.com/O1FxdQn6tS — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) April 26, 2020

What DM Prabhu N Singh Said

visited this place twice today @SatishBharadwaj Sir ; Things in place ; actions will follow soon ; Samples being taken at this moment who are direct contacts of #Covid19 patients ; tomorrow whole #TeamAgra including myself will visit all the institutional quarantine places Thnx https://t.co/aemNhoEWTR pic.twitter.com/UKw46abE3H — Prabhu N Singh (@PrabhuNs_) April 26, 2020

In the video, the inmates could be seen stacked up at the gates of quarantine facility and eagerly awaiting the distribution of biscuits and water bottles. A person in full-body medical protection suit is seen coming close to them and throwing the biscuits along with water-bottles. The inmates, in total violation of the social-distancing norms, were forced to scramble for the thrown bottles and biscuit packets.