Ahmedabad, April 1: In a shocking incident in Gujarat, a scooter showroom staffer was allegedly attacked by a couple in Ahmedabad over a delay in getting a government subsidy. The incident came to light after the woman identified as Hina Thakkar lodged a police complaint stating that a couple who bought an e-cotter from the showroom where she works, allegedly attacked her.

According to a report in the Times of India, the complainant said that the couple attacked her for the delay in receiving a government subsidy for their e-scooter. Thakkar said that a woman named Nita Baraiya from Anand bought an e-scooter from the showroom where she works as an accountant.

On Saturday, March 30, Nita and her husband Pinakin Baraiya arrived at the office where the complainant works. The husband-wife duo started arguing with her over the subsidy for e-vehicles. In her complaint, Thakkar claimed that the couple started abusing her and when she objected, Nita allegedly slapped her. The victim also said that the woman's husband threatened her with dire consequences.

The couple was supposed to receive Rs 20,000 government subsidy for purchasing an e-scooter but has not received any money so far. After the incident, Thakkar approached Maninagar police and lodged a complaint against the accused. A case has been registered against the couple under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

