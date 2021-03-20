Ahmedabad, March 20: In another case of online fraud, a Gujarat man was duped of Rs 50,000 during the process of seeking a job for his son in Dubai. Reports inform that the accused duped the man by promising a job to his son in 48 hours once he gives him money for registration. According to a report by TOI, the 73-year-old man from Ambawadi in Gujarat filed a complaint with the police alleging that he was cheated and duped of Rs 50,000 when he approached the accused to get a job for his son in the foreign country.

The victim identified as Kanu Raval, in his FIR with Gujarat University police, said that his son Samir Raval was working with a private firm in Armenia. However, in July 2019, Samir told his father that he wanted to work in Dubai and gave him the number of a man who would assist him in the process. Samir shared the number of the accused, Kamlesh Sharma, a resident of Chandkheda, was who worked with a placement firm. Online Fraud: Pune Woman Duped of Over Rs 12 Lakh By a Man Posing as US Cosmetic Surgeon on Dating App.

The TOI reports that Raval approached Sharma in July 2019 and sought a job for Samir in Dubai. In his complaint, Raval stated that the man duped him on the pretext of registration fees. The victim alleged that he had given Rs 50,000 to Sharma between July and December 2019 but his son never got any job.

