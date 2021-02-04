Mumbai, February 4: In a shocking case on online fraud, a woman based out of Pune has been duped of several lakhs by a man she met on a dating app. As per reports, the victim started interacting with the fraudsters who posed as a cosmetic surgeon based in the US, from October last year. The accused reportedly promised to marry the woman and settle in India itself, but ended up extorting around Rs 12 lakh from the woman. Online Fraud: 68-Year-Old Bengaluru Man Duped of Rs 7 Lakh While Booking Flight Ticket on Mobile App.

However, the woman recently realised that she has been cheated. Following which she approached the police and filed a complaint regarding the online fraud at the Wakad police station. The police has launched an investigation into the matter and is looking for the culprit. "We have launched a probe into the various facts provided by the complainant," Inspector Santosh Patil told the Indian Express.

As per the reports, the fraudsters asked money from the victim on several reasons, including paying for mothers' treatment, purchasing for medical supplements, and even for starting a business that his and the woman's father would manage in old age. After paying a sum of Rs 12.3 Lakh to the accused, the victim finally realised it was a fraud.

