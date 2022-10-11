Mumbai, October 11: In a shocking incident that took place in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, a man was allegedly thrashed and beaten by three men over honking row. According to reports, 19-year-old from Prantij filed a police complaint after three men attacked him with sticks after he raised objection to unnecessary honking.

In his complaint, the victim identified as Mihir Kansara said that three men identified as Smith Patel, Divrajsinh Vaghela, and Bhargav Prajapati thrashed him after he objected to continous honking. The alleged incident came to light after Kansara approached the police and filed a complaint against the three accused. Mumbai Shocker: Transgender Attacked With Blade, Forced To Drink Phenyl in Juhu for Refusing To Withdraw Rape Complaint, One Accused Arrested.

According to a report in the Times of India, the alleged incident took place on Sunday when one of the accused identified as Smith Patel was honking continuously near his cafe, which is located close to Gandhinagar Infocity. Kansara told cops that he requested Patel to not honk unnecessary.

Patel, who was also a regular at Kansara's cafe left soon, however, on Sunday he returned with his two friends. The trio carried sticks and started abusing Kansara. They even thrashed the cafe owner with the sticks before a crowd gathered there. Later, the trio fled from the spot. Video: Man Dressed as Woman Thrashed by Mob on Suspicion of Being Child Lifter in Rajasthan’s Udaipur.

Soon after the incident, Kansara was rushed to Gandhinagar Civil Hospital where he received treatment for his injuries. After getting discharged from the hospital, Kansara filed a complaint with the police against the three accused.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 11, 2022 04:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).