Mumbai, October 11: In a shocking incident that took place in Maharashtra's Mumbai, a transgender was allegedly attacked and forced to drink phenyl after the person refused to withdraw a rape complaint. After the incident came to light, the Santacruz police filed a attempt-to-murder offence against the accused. Later, the police also arrested one of the attackers.

Police officials said that the other two attackers which include the rape accused and his wife, are still absconding. According to a report in Mid-day, the alleged incident came took place on Sunday when the transgender was on her way home along with a friend. The complainant, a resident of Mahim said said that three people got down from an autorickshaw and attacked her while they were approaching Hotel Sea Princess on Juhu Tara Road. Kerala Horror: Two Women Murdered in Suspected Human Sacrifice in Pathanamthitta, Couple Among Three Persons Held.

The transgender further said that one of the attackers identified as Munni held her by her hair while the second attacker Govind forced her to drink phenyl. Meanwhile, Govind's wife allegedly attacked her with a sharp blade. The complainant received multiple injuries on her back and shoulder. After attacking the victim, the accused fled from the spot. The complainant's friend immediately rushed her to government hospital in Bandra and even alerted the police. Following this, Munni was arrested from Vile Parle.

A police officer said that the complainant had filed a rape case against Govind and another person when the two sexually assaulted her back in 2014. "For the past two years, I had been receiving threats to withdraw the case. I also complained about it to the police, who registered a non-cognizable (NC) complaint. However, the threats never stopped," the complainant said. Mumbai Shocker: Man Beats Security Guard to Death With Bamboo Sticks for Not Allowing Him To Consume Alcohol in Powai.

She further added, "I have received 15 to 16 stitches and have been unable to eat anything since the attack. it was only on Monday evening that I was able to speak a little." Balasaheb Tambe, senior inspector of Santacruz police station said they have registered a case of attempt-to-murder and one accused has been arrested so far.

