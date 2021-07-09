Ahmedabad, July 9: Police in Ahmedabad have arrested a 45-year-old woman who allegedly made her husband's fake death certificate and obtained Rs 18 lakh insurance amount three years ago. The accused, identified as Nanada Marathi, was caught after her "dead" husband, Nimesh Marathi, recently came to know about the fraud and lodged a complaint. A doctor, Harikrushna Soni, has also been arrested. Ahmedabad Shocker: Woman, Brother-In-Law Held For Killing Her Son To Hide Illicit Affair.

According to Nimesh, he had purchased two life insurance policies around 15 years ago and his wife Nanda was the nominee in both the policies. He said that around three years ago, Nanda told her to go to his native place in Madhya Pradesh because he was jobless. Nimesh agreed and went to Burhanpur, while Nanda went to one of their daughters' place in Kathwada. Gujarat: Man Stabs Friend Multiple Times in Ahmedabad After Being Refused Rs 500.

"When I returned around three months later, she did not allow me to enter the house and pushed me out of our place taunting me that I am an unemployed man," Nimesh told cops, as reported by TOI. Recently, Nimesh came to know that Nanda had declared him "dead" and obtained insurance money. He then approached the police.

During the investigation, cops found that Nanda first had approached Ravindra Kodekar, an absconding accused who introduced her to Harikrushna Soni. Soni issued a report stating that Nimesh had died of cardiac arrest on March 6, 2019. Nanda and Kodekar then obtained a death certificate from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). She then claimed and obtained the insurance amount from the two private insurance firms.

