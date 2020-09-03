New Delhi, September 3: A day after suspending OPD services at AIIMS Delhi, the hospital authorities announced that the OPD services will continue as usual. "Reference circular on 'temporary suspension of routine OPD admission' dated September 1, 2020; this is to clarify that OPD services at AIIMS, New Delhi will continue as usual", the statement read.

On Wednesday, the hospital administration had issued a circular stating that routine OPD admissions at the hospital are being temporarily suspended for two weeks. It stated that there was an increasing number of non-COVID patients being admitted in emergency department of the AIIMS, die to which the routine OPD admissions in general and private wards was taken.

Here's the tweet:

This is to clarify that OPD services at AIIMS, New Delhi will continue as usual: AIIMS, Delhi The hospital administration had yesterday issued a circular stating that routine OPD admissions at the hospital are being temporarily suspended for two weeks. pic.twitter.com/Sh6CEBHdpd — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2020

However, AIIMS Medical Superintendent, Dr DK Sharma, had said that the routine OPD services to enable patients seek medical advise and counselling, which were recently resumed will continue. The order further stated that emergency patients, who require inpatient hospitalisation in general wards or such patients who are advised private wards hospitalisation owing to emergency and semi-emergency conditions will continue to be admitted.

Sharma explained that the decision was taken in view of increased admissions of non-COVID serious patients through emergency, particularly trauma emergency as the Trauma Centre has been converted into a dedicated COVID-19 facility.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 03, 2020 12:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).