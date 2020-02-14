Aircel-Maxis Case: SC Allows Karti Chidambaram to Travel to France & London For Attending Tennis Tournament on Rs 10 Crore Deposit

Karti Chidambaram | (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 14: The Supreme Court on Friday allowed Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad, including France and London, for attending a tennis tournament and asked him to deposit Rs 10 crores with the Apex Court registry. The ED and the CBI filed a status report of their investigation into Aircel-Maxis cases before a Delhi court today.

The ED informed District Judge Sujata Kohli that active investigation into the matter was going on, while the CBI mentioned that letters rogatory had been sent to Malaysia and the status was awaited. Letter Rogatory is a formal request for judicial assistance from a foreign court. Aircel Maxis Case: P Chidambaram, Son Karti Get Anticipatory Bail by Special CBI Court.

The District Judge Sujata Kohli further posted the matter to February 20 at 10 a.m. The case relates to alleged irregularities in the grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal. The approval was granted in 2006 when P. Chidambaram was the Union Finance Minister. Last year, a special CBI court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to them in the Aircel Maxis case.

