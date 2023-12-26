Mumbai, December 26: The A-340 aircraft, with 303 Indian passengers, that was grounded in France over suspected human trafficking, landed in Mumbai in the early hours of Tuesday. The aircraft was headed to Nicaragua but was grounded "on a technical halt" last week by authorities at the Vatry airport in France. The flight was headed from Dubai to Nicaragua.

Earlier on Monday, the Indian Embassy in France thanked the French government and the Vatry Airport authorities for their hospitality and quick resolution of the situation that allowed Indian passengers to return home.

The embassy also hailed the cooperation of French authorities for working closely with the embassy team and ensuring the safe return of citizens. France: Plane Carrying 303 Indian Passengers Expected to Take Off for India After French Authorities Detained it Over Suspected Human Trafficking.

Plane Carrying Indian Passengers Grounded in France Lands at Mumbai Airport

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Plane with Indian passengers that was grounded in France for four days over suspected human trafficking arrived in Mumbai, earlier today (Outside visuals from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport) pic.twitter.com/OIMPO0c4Hx — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2023

Maharashtra | Visuals of the passengers who arrived in Mumbai today, after the plane they were travelling in was grounded in France for four days over suspected human trafficking pic.twitter.com/IKOKiJUeYN — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2023

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Passengers leave from Mumbai airport. A plane with Indian passengers that was grounded in France for four days over suspected human trafficking arrived in Mumbai, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/N93wPcbwr8 — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2023

Taking to X, Indian Embassy in France said, "Thank French Gov and Vatry Airport for quick resolution of the situation enabling Indian passengers to return home & hospitality. Also for working closely with embassy team, present throughout at the site to ensure welfare and smooth & safe return. Thank agencies in India, too." India Thanks France After Grounded Plane With Hundreds of Indians Was Allowed to Fly.

The Indian Embassy in France also thanked French authorities for working through the long holiday weekend. "Continue to work with French Gov for the welfare of the Indians currently at the Varty airport, 150 km East of Paris, & for early resolution of the situation. Embassy consular staff stationed there. Thank French authorities for working on this through the long holiday weekend," the Indian Embassy in France said in the post.