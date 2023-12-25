India on Monday, December 25, thanked the French government and Vatry Airport authorities for allowing the grounded plane with hundreds of Indians onboard to fly. "Thank French Gov and Vatry Airport for quick resolution of the situation enabling Indian passengers to return home & hospitality. Also for working closely with embassy team, present throughout at the site to ensure welfare and smooth & safe return. Thank agencies in India, too," India in France posted on X, formerly Twitter. The Airbus A340, with Indian passengers onboard, was headed to Nicaragua when it was grounded at Vatry Airport. The plane with 303 Indian passengers detained near Paris over suspicions of human trafficking departed for Mumbai, the local media reported. France: Plane Carrying 303 Indian Passengers Expected to Take Off for India After French Authorities Detained it Over Suspected Human Trafficking.

India Thanks France

Thank French Gov and Vatry Airport for quick resolution of the situation enabling Indian passengers to return home & hospitality. Also for working closely with embassy team, present throughout at the site to ensure welfare and smooth & safe return. Thank agencies in India, too. — India in France (@IndiaembFrance) December 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)