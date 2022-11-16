New Delhi, November 16: Congress leader Ajay Maken has expressed his inability and unwillingness to continue as in-charge of Rajasthan. According to sources, Maken in his letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has referred to the events that took place in Rajasthan on September 25.

As per sources, Maken wrote to Kharge saying that he does not want to remain in charge of Rajasthan. In his one-page letter, he has said that a new in-charge should be appointed in Rajasthan after the incident that took place on September 25 regarding Congress MLAs. Ajay Maken Unwilling to Continue as Congress' Rajasthan In-Charge.

Sources said that Ajay Maken insisted in the letter that a new in-charge should be selected at the earliest in view of the upcoming Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan in the first week of December. He further expressed his desire to work on strengthening the party in Delhi.

The Congress leader said in the letter that he has been associated with the ideology of the Congress for the last three generations. He has also described himself as a soldier of Rahul Gandhi, citing his family ties with the Congress. Congress Slams Media Over 'Baseless' News on KPCC President K Sudhakaran.

CWC members and general secretaries including Ajay Maken had resigned recently, after Mallikarjun Kharge became the party president. As per sources, Kharge has been given a free hand to choose his new CWC members, general secretaries and in-charges.

In September, the MLAs of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot faction had made many serious allegations against Ajay Maken. Minister Shanti Dhariwal had clearly said that Ajay Maken had a big role in whatever happened in Rajasthan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2022 04:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).