Kota, May 17: In a shocking incident, a woman allegedly killed her four-year-old daughter and dumped her body in Alwar’s Sariska forest in Rajasthan’s Alwar district. The Rajasthan police on Monday arrested the 25-year-old woman and her lover in connection with the murder. The woman’s husband, Sumit Yadav, is a resident of Borkhera village in the Kota district.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, Sumit, in December last year, lodged a missing complaint daughter his daughter Nandini and wife Teena Yadav. Police in May traced Teena to Udawala village in Jaipur district. She was living with her 45-year-old lover Prahlad Sahay. Rajasthan Shocker: Doubting Her Character, Man Hacks Wife to Death With Sword in Jodhpur's Piprali Village, Surrenders.

As per the police, Teena initially said that her daughter was living with her grandparents, but later she confessed her crime that she killed he daughter with the help of Sahay. The woman reportedly fled from her village in Kota on November 1, 2020, and was living with Prahlad since then. Teena told police that Nandini was injured in December. Rajasthan Shocker: 17-Year-Old Disabled Girl Gangraped by 5 Men in Dausa District, 3 Accused Detained.

However, Prahlad refused to spend on Nandini’s treatment. Then they both strangulated the girl to death using a shawl and later dumped the body in the forest. The police have started an investigation into the case, and the team has been sent to recover Nandini’s body.

