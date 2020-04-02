Alcohol Home Delivery In Kerala: High Court Stays State Govt Order for 3 Weeks, Directs Doctors Not to Issue Prescriptions to Tipplers

Alcohol. Image Used For Representative Purpose Only. (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Thiruvananthapuram, April 2: The Kerala High Court on Thursday put a stay order on Kerala government's order to allow sale of liquor to people suffering from Alcohol Withdrawal Syndrome. The stay order will be applicable for a period of three weeks with immidiate effect. The Bench admitted all the three petitions against the government order.

According to the latest development, as quoted by news agency ANI, Kerala High Court stays state government order -- order GO 266 / 20 dated March 30, 2020 -- allowing the supply of alcohol on doctor's prescription during Coronavirus Lockdown. Apart from this, the Kerala High Court bench put a stay on Pinarayi Vijayan-led government order to allow doctors to give slips that could be used to obtain a pass for buying liquor to those suffering from Alcohol Withdrawal Syndrome. The latest court stay comes amid the coronavirus spread in the state, which has killed two people till now and 265 are still active with the disease. No Blanket Ban on Alcohol During Lockdown, Kerala to Supply Minimum Liquor to Heavy Alcoholics With Withdrawal Symptoms on Doctor's Prescription.

Here's a tweet on High Court order:

#Breaking: Kerala High Court stays the Government order to allow doctors to give slips that could be used to obtain a pass for buying liquor to those suffering from Alcohol Withdrawal Syndrome. High Court stayed the order for a period of 3 weeks. pic.twitter.com/U8a5otGUIZ — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) April 2, 2020

Earlier on April 1, a medical professional -- attached to the Indian Medical Association (IMA) -- wrote to the Kerala Chief Justice S Mani Kumar seeking a stay in the state government guidelines to supply three litres of alcohol every week to those showing withdrawls symptoms.

Also, protesting the government decision on home delivery by state-run retail outlets to to tipplers, the Kerala Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA) wore black badges on Wednesday, but attended duty and seeking immediate withdrawal of the order, saying it was "anti-people". The state governemnt had also decided to to issue special passes to tipplers, who exhibit withdrawal symptoms and have doctors prescription.