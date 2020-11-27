New Delhi, November 27: A Twitter account has claimed the Indian Army's surface-to-surface supersonic cruise missile BrahMos failed while testing. A screenshot of the tweet is going viral on social media with some people sharing it believing it to be true. Therefore, the government on Friday issued a clarification, saying no BrahMos missile failed and the claim was false. IAF Mi-17 Chopper Crashed in Ladakh? Pakistan Journalist Shares Old Picture of Crashed Indian Helicopter to Spread Fake News.

"Once again India has been failed in testing the surface-to-surface supersonic cruise missile (sic)," the Twitter account, which has Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli Sharma's picture as profile image, claimed. Calling it fake news, PIB Fact Check tweeted: "The claim is fake. Indian Army successfully launched its BrahMos supersonic cruise missile on November 24, 2020."

PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake Tweet:

Claim: A fake news peddling Twitter account has claimed that the Indian Army's surface-to-surface supersonic cruise missile failed while testing.#PIBFactCheck: The claim is #Fake. @adgpi successfully launched its #BrahMos supersonic cruise missile on November 24, 2020. pic.twitter.com/nEY2mainBq — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 27, 2020

PIB Fact Check is a dedicated platform that counters misinformation related to government schemes and policies. The fact is, on November 24, India successfully test-fired a land-attack version of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands territory. The missile had successfully hit its target, which was on another island.

"The test was conducted by the Indian Army which has many regiments of the DRDO-developed Missile system. The strike range of BrahMos missile has now been enhanced to over 400 km," sources told news agency ANI. The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile is the world's fastest operational system in its class and recently DRDO has extended the range of the missile system from the existing 298 km to around 450 km.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2020 04:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).