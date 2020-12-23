Allahabad, December 23: In a tragic incident, two people died in a gas leakage at Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) plant in Phoolpur town in Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad district. According to reports, 16 people also fell unconscious due to ammonia gas leakage at the plant. Vizag Locals in Panic After Reports of Alleged Gas Leak From Plant; Officials Confirm 'No Leakage'.

All of them were taken to a nearby hospital. Four out of these 18 people are in critical condition. The gas leakage took place at around 11 pm on Tuesday. After getting the information, senior officials reached the spot. Experts were then called, and the entire situation was brought under control.

Prayagraj DM Bhanu Chandra Goswami told News agency ANI, “A plant unit has been closed. The gas leakage has stopped now.” The actual cause of the incident is still not known. More details are still awaited. Ammonia Gas Leak at Cuncolim Industrial Estate in Goa, 1 Dead, 4 Injured.

Two persons have died in a gas leakage at IFFCO (Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited) plant in Phoolpur. A plant unit has been closed. The gas leakage has stopped now: Prayagraj DM Bhanu Chandra Goswami — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 23, 2020

Last year in April also, four labourers working at the plant fell ill following a suspected gas leak. The workers were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals.

