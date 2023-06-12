Amaravati, June 12: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy spent some time with school students and interacted with them in a classroom while launching digital classrooms programme. Setting a benchmark for the new age learning, Andhra Pradesh on Monday launched Interactive Flat Panels (IFP) in the government schools.

With this Andhra Pradesh has become the first state in the country to introduce digital classrooms. The teaching will be done through IFP in about 10,000 classrooms across the state from Monday. Another 20,000 classrooms will be switched to digital mode by July. By December 2023, all 50,000 classrooms will get IFPs. Andhra Pradesh: Complaint Against Dog After Video Shows Him Tearing Poster of CM Jagan Mohan Reddy in Vijaywada.

Launching the programme, the Chief Minister spent quality time with students of the Model School at Kosuru in Palnadu district by mingling with them, sitting on the bench beside students and encouraging them. BJP Slams Post Showing Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Feeding Milk to Child Dressed As Lord Shiva, Calls It ‘Highly Insulting’.

A beaming girl student showed to him the Byju's content loaded in the tab given to her and also captured the proud moment in the tab by taking a video of the Chief Minister sitting beside her.

The classroom was tastefully decorated with students wearing crisp uniforms, Oxford dictionaries arranged over the desktop. The complete ambience was created by the Nadu Nedu programme of the state government to transform the classrooms. Boys knotted together to take a selfie with the Chief Minister, which would remain as a souvenir for lifetime.

Before that, the Chief Minister had launched the digital classroom by writing 'All the Best' on the IFP display board amidst thunderous applause from the students, faculty, officials and others present.

The Chief Minister keenly watched the quality of bags and a student showed him the bilingual textbook along with other books which he had flipped through and also chatted with them. Not to disappoint the backbenchers, the Chief Minister went up to the end of the classroom and greeted the students on either side.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had gone through the school campus, which reflected the true spirit of Nadu Nedu and had all the prescribed elements from spruced up walls, classrooms and compound wall with paintings.

