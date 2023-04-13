A complaint has been lodged against a dog in Andhra Pradesh after YCP women leaders complained to the police that the dog had torn CM YS Jagan's sticker in Vijayawada. The complainant also attached a video of the dog removing the photo of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy along with the complaint. The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident. Angry Passengers Fight With GoAir Staff After Airline Cancels Goa-Mumbai Flight, Video of Heated Argument at Airport Goes Viral.

Dog Booked For Tearing AP CM’s Poster

అమరావతి : కుక్క పై పీఎస్ లో ఫిర్యాదు...? విజయవాడలో కుక్క పై ఓ పీఎస్ లో ఫిర్యాదు చేసిన మహిళలు. ముఖ్యమంత్రి స్టికర్లు ఓ కుక్క తొలగించడంతో స్థానిక పీఎస్ లో ఫిర్యాదులు చేశారు. ఫిర్యాదు తో పాటు కుక్క ముఖ్యమంత్రి వైస్ జగన్ మోహన్ రెడ్డి ఫోటో ను తొలగిస్తున్న వీడియో జత పరిచారు...… pic.twitter.com/P0CevPCVkk — Kaza RajKumar (@KazaRajKumar) April 12, 2023

