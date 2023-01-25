Amravati, January 25: A year-and-a-half after it introduced the programme to provide exclusive veterinary ambulances, equipped with small laboratories, the Andhra Pradesh government Wednesday launched the second phase aimed at providing immediate health care facilities for animals across the state.

Chief minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy flagged off an additional 165 veterinary ambulance units. With this, the government will be providing quality medical services with a total of 340 veterinary ambulances at a cost of Rs 240.69 crore. Andhra Pradesh CM Reviews Ambedkar Project, Orders Formation of High-level Committee.

In addition to primary medical services, the veterinary ambulances are also designed to perform minor surgeries on bovine animals, sheep, goats and pets.

They also have facilities to load the animal into the ambulance to perform surgery with hydraulic lift. In case of necessity, the animal can be taken to the nearest veterinary area hospital, veterinary polyclinic for better treatment, an official said.

After treatment, the animal is transported back to livestock farmer's house at free of cost. Chief Minister Jagan had flagged off 175 ambulance units as part of first batch of 'Dr YSR Sanchara Pasu Aarogya Seva' (Veterinary Ambulances) with state-of-the-art facilities, in May 2021. Andhra Pradesh Minister Inaugurates State Forest Department Head Office.

The state government is providing a minimum of two veterinary ambulances per Assembly Constituency. In phase 1, the government run veterinary services catered to 1,26,559 cattle herders, saving lives of 1,81,791 cattle.

Apart from the Ambulance services, the government also plans to establish two super specialty hospitals in Vijayawada and Pulivendula along with development of infrastructure facilities in district veterinary hospitals.

