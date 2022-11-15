Azamgarh (UP), Nov 15 (PTI) The body of an unidentified woman, chopped into several pieces, was found in a well here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident came to light after some locals discovered the body in a well outside the Paschimti village and informed police, they said.

Also Read | Warship Production Superintendent Conclave The Conclave Provided an Opportunity to … – Latest Tweet by PIB India.

Following this, a forensic team and a dog squad were called in for investigation, they said.

This comes in the wake of a similar incident reported in Delhi where a 28-year-old man allegedly strangled his live-in partner and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence before dumping them across the city over several days.

Also Read | Nikon India Enters Healthcare Sector, Aims To Offer Services For Their Microscopy Solutions.

The woman has not been identified yet, they said, adding the body has been sent for post-mortem.

Superintendent of Police, Anurag Arya said the forensic team is engaged in the investigation and further details about the case will be revealed soon.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)