Hyderabad, September 14: A road in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district was washed away while a bridge in the area was completely damaged after heavy rainfall battered the state since Sunday. According to a video released by ANI, the incident was reported from Vennadevi area of the district today. Several people were seen crossing the flooded road and a few vehicles managed to pass through even though the gushing water made it difficult to drive. The southern states including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala witnessed heavy to very heavy rainfall since Sunday.

Andhra Pradesh has been witnessing widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy showers due to the influence of the low-pressure area. The MeT department has predicted fairly widespread rainfall over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana even on Monday. Monsoon 2020 Forecast: Heavy Rainfall to Lash Parts of Maharashtra, Gujarat and South India Till September 17, Says IMD.

WATCH: Road Gets Washed away in Guntur District:

#WATCH Andhra Pradesh: A road got washed away and a bridge was damaged in Vennadevi area of Guntur District today, following heavy rain in the area. pic.twitter.com/jMTmasnwiV — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2020

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its all India weather bulletin, had said that a low-pressure area lies over the westcentral Bay of Bengal off the north Andhra Pradesh coast. It is likely to move west-northwestwards towards central India across Telangana during the next two-three days.

