Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Minor Girl Raped & Abandoned Inside Bus by Man Who Lured Her

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Andhra Pradesh, February 28: In a tragic incident, a minor girl was raped by an unidentified man and abandoned inside a bus near IIIT-Nuzividu in the Krishna district. According to a Times of India report, police found the survivor who was a class three student. Her parents are daily wage labourers and on the day of the incident, her father didn't return home at his usual time. So the little girl was waiting for her father outside the house.

A cyclist noticed the girl and lured her by saying that he knew where the girl's father was and will take her to him. He took her to an abandoned place and raped her. When the police patrol team was passing by the road, they heard the girl crying. They immediately located her and took her to the hospital. Uttar Pradesh: 3-Year-Old Girl Raped During Marriage Function in Mainpuri District.

Police are trying to get hold of the accused who is still missing from the scene of action. In a similar incident involving sexual assault of a minor, a three-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by an unidentified youth in the bathroom of a marriage hall in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district. The girl had come with her parents to attend a wedding. She was playing around and then went missing, but the parents did not notice her absence. It was a woman guest who found the girl lying on the washroom floor and bleeding.