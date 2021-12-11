Andhra Pradesh, December 11: A shocking case of murder has come to light from Vijaywada where Krishna Nagar police found the dead body of a woman from her residence in Ranigari Thota on Friday.

As per the report published in TOI, on Friday morning, police were informed about the woman lying in a pool of blood by the locals of Ranigari Thota. Acting on information, police reached the crime scene. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Kills Husband With Help of Paramour In Basti District; Probe Launched.

As per the police, the victim was having an illicit love affair with the accused's husband. This led to the accused brutally murdering the victim. When police reached the crime scene, they found drug bottles and cigarette butts lying around the crime scene. Police believe this was an attempt by the accused to deceive the investigation. Uttar Pradesh: Woman Allegedly Murders Husband With Help of Her Lover in Etah District; Case Registered.

The motive behind the murder was revealed during the investigation. The police also found the CCTV footage around the crime scene in which the accused can be seen entering and exiting the area. The Krishna Lanka police have booked the accused under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused is still on the run and a probe has been launched, said police.

