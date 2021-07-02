Bengaluru, July 2: Residents of Bengaluru are wondering if they heard a sonic boom in the city today. Twitter is flooded with tweets from residents of Bengaluru who heard a loud sound this afternoon. They suspect it was a sonic boom from an aircraft. However, it was not officially confirmed at the time of writing this story. The mysterious noise, suspected to be a sonic boom, rattled windows and continued for a few seconds.

"Loud noise heard in South Bengaluru. Officials checking if it's another sonic boom from an IAF jet. Similar perhaps to what happened in May last year," a journalist tweeted. The sound effect caused due to high-speed flights is known as sonic boom. "Apparently there was a sonic boom in #bengaluru. Only in South Bengaluru though," a resident posted. Sonic Boom Shakes Britain: People Living Between Cambridge & London Heard 'Loud Explosion' as Two Fighter Jets Scrambled.

That annual Bengaluru ritual where a loud sound shakes window panes and doors, which would late be identified as #SonicBoom, just happened. I’d like to believe it’s just someone farting with loudspeakers on. 😒 — Ajith Ramamurthy (@Ajith_tweets) July 2, 2021

Looks like another Sonic Boom in Bengaluru.. Last year there was one that was confirmed by IAF. https://t.co/qNT64Sdhit — Raj Bhagat P #Mapper4Life (@rajbhagatt) July 2, 2021

Massive sonic boom, explosion type noise came. For couple seconds. #Bengaluru — Shivam (@gujjutweeter) July 2, 2021

Pretty sure that was another sonic boom !!! south bengaluru #bengalururocks 😉 — Prasanna | ಪ್ರಸನ್ನ (@terminalfix) July 2, 2021

Last year, a sonic boom was confirmed to have emanated from an IAF test flight involving a supersonic profile. The incident had happened in May. "The sonic boom was probably heard while the aircraft was decelerating from supersonic to subsonic speed between 36,000 and 40000 feet altitude," the Ministry of Defence’s PRO in Bengaluru, had said.

