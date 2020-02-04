Anti-CAA Agitation: '66 Protests, 99 Arrests, 11 Cases Registered in Delhi', Says MHA in Lok Sabha

Anti CAA protests in India. (Photo Credit: PTI)

New Delhi, February 4: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a written reply in Lok Sabha on Tuesday stated that 66 protests took place in Delhi against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The Home Minister told the Lok Sabha that 66 protests took place in Delhi against the Citizenship Amendment Act and that 11 cases were registered in which 99 people have been arrested”, MHA stated in a written reply in the parliament. Shaheen Bagh Anti-CAA Protest: Complaint Filed Against Protesters For Blocking Roads in The Area.

”Delhi Police have reported incidences of violence, unlawful gathering, stone pelting, damage to public/personal property and number of persons arrested during protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019,” it added. Shaheen Bagh Protesters Help Ambulance to Pass as Cops Stand and Watch, Shows Video.

The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh if they entered India on or before December 31, 2014. However, the contentious bill generated controversy as it left out Muslims. Anti-CAA Protests: 19 People Dead, UP Police Register Arrest 1,113 People For Violence, Over 9000 Twitter And Facebook Account Taken Down.

The CAA was passed in the Lok Sabha on December 9 and in the Rajya Sabha on December 11. Following President Ram Nath Kovind's approval, the Citizenship Amendment Bill became an act. Ever since the bill was passed and became an act, it was opposed by various groups.

The protests intensified all over India after several groups across the country took out demonstrations and agitations against CAA. Shaheen Bagh in Delhi became the symbol of anti-CAA and NRC protests after protesters have been camping there for close to 50 days.

The Shaheen Bagh protests gained political significance after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah criticised the Shaheen Bagh protests in the 2020 Delhi assembly election campaigning. The Prime Minister and BJP called the protests politically motivated and targeted AAP and Arvind Kejriwal saying the party was helping the protesters.

The anti-CAA protests turned violent in various parts of the country and excesses by police were also alleged during the protests. Uttar Pradesh witnessed over 30 deaths in the violence of the anti-CAA protests and several incidents of vandalism were also reported from other states.