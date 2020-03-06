Anurag Srivastava to Replace Raveesh Kumar as New MEA Spokesperson: Reports

Anurag Srivastava (Photo Credits: Facebook, India in Ethiopia (Embassy of India, Addis Ababa)

New Delhi, March 6: Anurag Srivastava, Indian Foreign Service (IFS), is set to replace Raveesh Kumar as the next spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of India. Reports inform that Srivastava is currently the Indian ambassador to Ethiopia and African Union. Srivastava joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1999 and held different positions in the Foreign Office in New Delhi, including in the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran Division, in the Official Spokesperson’s Office and as Director of the Finance Division.

Before his appointment as the Ambassador to Ethiopia, Srivastava headed the Political Wing at the Indian High Commission in Colombo, where he was closely involved in formulation and implementation of India’s development assistance projects. He has also served at the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in Geneva where he dealt with work related to human rights, refugees and trade policy. He speaks French in addition to English and Hindi. S Jaishankar Appointed As New Minister of External Affairs in Narendra Modi Cabinet 2.0.

Here's the tweet:

Sources: Anurag Srivastava, Indian Foreign Service (IFS) to replace Raveesh Kumar as the spokesperson of Ministery of External Affairs (MEA). pic.twitter.com/8MPoWwuYD9 — ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2020

Srivastava obtained degrees in engineering and business management followed by a brief stint in the corporate sector before joining the Foreign Service. He also has a Postgraduate Diploma in Diplomatic Studies from the University of Oxford, UK. is married to Meghna and the couple has a son.