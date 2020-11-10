Mumbai, November 10: Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami moved Supreme Court challenging Bombay High Court's order which refused to grant him interim bail in the 2018 abetment to suicide case.

On Monday, the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Alibaug permitted the Maharashtra Police's Crime Branch to interrogate Arnab daily for three hours. The orders came in an application of November 5 by the Crime Branch of Raigad police seeking permission to question Goswami at Taloja Central Jail where he is currently lodged in judicial custody till November 18. Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami to Remain in Jail; Bombay High Court Rejects His Bail Plea, Asks Him to Move Sessions Court.

Arnab Goswami, Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Moves SC

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami moves Supreme Court challenging Bombay High Court's order which refused to grant him interim bail in the 2018 abetment to suicide case. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/ZS4fEupZAK — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

The Republic TV head was nabbed in connection with the double-suicide case of architect Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik on May 5, 2018, for alleged non-payment of his dues by Goswami, and two other creditors, Feroze Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 10, 2020 01:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).