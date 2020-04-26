Arvind Kejriwal Announces to Keep All Shops Shut in Delhi's COVID-19 Containment Zones Till May 3, Says Implementing Centre's Guidelines

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, April 26: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that no shops will open in containment zones till May 3. Kejriwal said that the his government is implementing the Centre's guidelines which were issued on Friday midnight. However, Delhi CM stated that medical stores, grocery stores, fruits or vegetable shops and dairy will remain open during lockdown.

In his address to the press via video conferencing, Kejriwal said, "No shops will open in containment zones", adding "Centre decided to open certain shops, we're implementing it here too. Medical stores, grocery stores, fruits/vegetable shops, dairy will remain open. Besides this, standalone shops in residential areas, neighbourhood shops will also open. No shopping complex/market will open." Salons, Barber Shops And Dine-In Restaurants to Remain Shut During Lockdown, Clarifies MHA After Relaxation Order.

Here's the ANI tweet:

No shops will open in containment zones: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal #COVID19 https://t.co/MfIBi2lCXH — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2020

Apart from the major announcement, Kejriwal asked the COVID-19 recovered patients to donate plasma. He said that in the seventh week -- since the beginning of Corona pandemic -- 260 people people recovered and discharged, while in eighth week 580 recovered and went home.

Earlier, Union Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday informed that prohibition on hair salons and barber shops to render services is still applicable until the coronavirus lockdown is in place till May 3. Also, the Home Ministry made it very clear that the government had not issued any order to open any kind of dine-in-restaurants. Earlier, Union government had said that it not given any permission to open liquor shops in any part of the country, and the sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products have been banned.